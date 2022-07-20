Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi completes 50 Episodes of “BHARAT KI KAHANI, MEENAKASHI LEKHI KI ZUBANI” initiated under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs has completed 50th episode of podcast series named “BHARAT KI KAHANI, MEENAKASHI LEKHI KI ZUBANI” today.

Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi initiated a podcast series named “BHARAT KI KAHANI, MEENAKASHI LEKHI KI ZUBANI” under the aegis of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav wherein stories pertaining to India’s unsung freedom fighters are narrated over a span of 75 days marking a countdown to the 75th Independence Day.

The podcast was launched on June 01, 2022 and each day Union Minister narrates a new story on different unsung heroes from every nook and corner of India.

These 75 stories are being launched on the official website of Amrit Mahotsav as well as their official handles on platforms like Spotify, Google Podcast, Soundcloud and Khabri.

Till now episodes have been launched which cover stories of unsung heroes like Neera Arya who was the First Woman Spy of India who went all out to protect Subhas Chandra Bose, and many others like Jhalkari Bai, Rani Abbakka, Ahilya Bai Holkar and Khudiram Bose.

The initiative is of immense significance as for decades it was believed that only certain people contributed to India’s Freedom Struggle.

This podcast series is an initiative to shed light on the lives and contributions of these unsung heroes who lived and died for India.

As quoted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the 21st century India, through the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is correcting those mistakes made during the 20th century. This initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to celebrate the unsung and the unknown in this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Through this series, Union Minister wishes to bring the contribution and the stories of these unsung heroes to the fore so that the coming generation does not forget their names and their significant contribution to India’s Freedom Movement.

The podcast series creates a digital repository of these unique stories which shall always be a guiding light for all the citizens, especially students who can take motivation from the lives of these bravehearts.

The year 2022 is of immense significance as this year India completes its 75 years of Independence. The country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as a celebration of the achievements of the nation and its people.