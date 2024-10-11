Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh’s Efforts Pay Off as African Elephant ‘Shankar’ Roams Free in Enclosure

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh’s efforts to improve the health and habitat of the African elephant ‘Shankar’ are showing results. On Friday, ‘Shankar’ was freed from his chains and seen walking actively in his enclosure.
Union Minister of State, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, shared a video of the elephant ‘Shankar’ on his social media handle on X stating, “Following my visit to the zoo on 9th October and meeting with ‘Shankar’, the lone African elephant, we brought together the Ministry of Environment, Team Vantara from Jamnagar and the expert veterinary doctors. I am happy to share that ‘Shankar’ is finally free from chains. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the team—that includes Neeraj, Yaduraj, Dr. Adrian from South Africa, Michael from the Philippines —rehabilitation is progressing as per the action plan.