Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh Visits Zoo, Inspects African Elephant ‘Shankar’s’ Enclosure

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, Climate Change, and External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, inspected the enclosure of the African elephant ‘Shankar’ on Tuesday. He reviewed the space and gathered details about the facilities provided for Shankar’s care.

Thanks to the efforts of Union Minister of State Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, the African elephant ‘Shankar’ has been freed from his chains. After this, the Minister visited Shankar, checked on his health, and fed him bananas, cucumbers, and sugarcane. He also interacted with the mahouts and the team from Jamnagar, Gujarat’s Vantara. Compared to before, Shankar appeared much healthier and stress-free. To keep him engaged, large toys are being installed in his enclosure for various activities. Shri Singh also inquired about these toys, which will help keep Shankar active and entertained.

On October 9, Union Minister of State Shri Singh inspected the zoo. He inspected the enclosure and gave many necessary instructions. Along with him, experts from the zoo and a team from Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat had carried out a microscopic inspection of ‘Shankar’s enclosure. First of all, the experts started working on relieving the elephant from stress and involving it in other activities. The result of which was that Shankar was freed from the chain within 48 hours. Also, their stress has gradually reduced. The elephant enclosure will be expanded. Union Minister of State Shri Singh said that the team of Delhi Zoo, Vantara, Jamnagar Gujarat was continuously keeping a close watch on the food, diet and behavior of ‘Shankar’, which has yielded pleasant results. The elephant is happy and stress free. Toys are being installed in the enclosure to keep him busy. And arrangements are being made for the gym. Tire, mirror, feeding roller, wooden ball etc. will be used in this. He said that arrangements are being made for a female African elephant for Shankar. Zimbabwe and Botswana have shown interest in it. All formalities are being completed in this regard.