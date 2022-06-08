Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh releases CBDT’s e-book “Aarohan”

New Delhi :Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, MoS (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS (PMO), MoS (Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions), MoS (Atomic Energy) and MoS (Space), released the e-book titled “Aarohan” today, at an event organized by the Income Tax Department.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s call to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” through ideas and ideals that have shaped India and by reinforcing commitments to specific goals and targets, the Income Tax Department is organising a number of activities across the country commemorating the event. The release of the e-book “Aarohan” is part of the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav organized under the aegis of Ministry of Finance during the iconic week from 6th to 12th June, 2022.

The Union Minister of State, while releasing “Aarohan”, observed that the present Government has been at the forefront in initiating reforms in the area of Direct Taxes. He stated that the legislative and administrative reforms undertaken by the government have resulted in increased voluntary compliance by the tax payers and the number of taxpayers as well as number of return filers has also increased substantially. The Minister also noted that the evolution in the Income Tax Department has taken place along with the evolution of Indian society since Independence and has brought about a change in the economic behaviour of people. He also complimented the Department on their work during the difficult COVID times, appreciating the sensitivity displayed towards the taxpayers. The Minister called upon the Tax Administration to aim for the next 25 years in this Amrit Kaal by simplifying and demystifying complex tax laws and processes so that a wider taxpayer base is achieved by the 100th Year of Independence. He hoped that “Aarohan”, while serving as a souvenir to the nation will also serve as a source of inspiration for young IRS Officers.

Earlier in her welcome address, Chairperson, CBDT, Smt. Sangeeta Singh, underlined the contribution of the taxpayers and the Income Tax Department to nation building. She also stated that, during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Department must look at the future, taking inspiration from the past. She also commended the hard work put in by the officers and officials of the Income Tax Department in achieving the highest ever net collections of Rs. 14.09 lakh crore in the last fiscal and also the efforts of the Department in increase in the number of ITRs filed for A.Y. 2021-22. She also conveyed that the Income Tax Department welcomes the future with renewed hope, aspirations and a strong determination to perform even better in the coming years.

“Aarohan”, which translates to ‘Ascent’, shows the steady evolution of the Income Tax Department from its early years till the present date. The e-book gives an overview of the major reforms undertaken over the years in the Income Tax Department and showcases the contribution of different batches of the Indian Revenue Service to tax administration since Independence. The seven chapters of the book deal with the seven decades, highlighting the important reforms that took place in the Income Tax Department and the leadership provided by the officers of the Indian Revenue Service. This period saw the Department’s growth towards a more responsive, service-oriented organisation.

The e-book is available at the official website of the Income Tax Department on https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in/Documents/Aarohan-itd-2022-e-book.pdf.