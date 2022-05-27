Union Minister of State Inaugurated Distribution camp for providing 8454 Aids and Assistive devices among 1155 Divyangjan and 586 Senior Citizens in Bharatpur (Rajasthan)

New Delhi :Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ku. Pratima Bhaumik today inaugurated ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior Citizens under the ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India in District Bharatpur. The Camp was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a Miniratna-II PSU under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and District Administration, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) at Auditorium, Krishna Nagar, Bharatpur District, Rajasthan.

Total 1741 number of beneficiaries in which 1155 Divyangjan and 586 Senior Citizens have been identified for providing different kind of Aids and Assistive Devices worth of Rs.304 Lakhs under ADIP Scheme and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) of Government of India during the assessment camp organized by ALIMCO at different location from 10th November to 16th November 2021 in the district of Bharatpur.

While addressing the gathering Chief guest of the function Ku. Pratima Bhaumik said today this function takes us a step ahead towards the vision of Prime Minister to empowerment the marginalised section of the society, Divayangjan and elderly population of the country. Our Ministry is continuously working for welfare of Divyangjan and Senior citizens and is committed to connect them with mainstream of the Society. Union Minister of State said if the State government and District Authorities of Bharatpur submit a proposal for opening a DDRC in the Bharatpur District full support will provided by her Ministry to open such facility as soon as possible in the interest of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens of this region.

Shri Ranjeeta Koli, Member of Parliament (Lok sabha), Bharatpur who was presiding over the function also addressed the gathering and expressed her gratitude toward Union Minister of State and Government of India for organizing distribution camp in his constituency which will definitely help to empowerment of Divagjans and Senior Citizens.

Different type of assistive devices which are to be distributed among identified Divyangjan and senior citizens beneficiaries registered during assessment camp at Block Level in a series of follow up distribution camp.

Apart from 110 Motorised tricycle different other type of assistive devices which are to be distributed among identified Divyangjan and senior citizens beneficiaries registered during assessment camps at Block Level includes conventional Tricycle, Wheelchairs, Crutches, Walking Sticks, Rollators, Smart Phone, Smart Cane, Braille Kit, Braille Cane, C. P Chair, MSIED Kit, ADL Kit (for leprosy), Hearing Aid, Artificial Limbs, Wheelchairs with commode, Stool with commode, knee brace, Spinal Support, foot care unit, LS Belts, silicon cusion, Tetrapod, Walker, Spectacles and Dentures.

Senior officials from District Administration Shri Sanwar Mal Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Shri Alok Ranjan, District Collector, Bharatpur and ALIMCO were also present during the function.