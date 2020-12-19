Union Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste visits Bailadila Mines of NMDC

Hyderabad: Faggan Singh Kulaste, Honourable Union Minister of State for Steel concluded his two day visit to NMDC’s Bailadila Mines, Kirandul & Bacheli. Shri Kulaste was welcomed by Shri PK Satpathy, Director (Production) – NMDC; Shri Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Commercial); Shri Shiva Shunmuganathan, Executive Director; Shri A.K. Prajapathi, Executive Director, Bacheli Project; Shri R. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Kirandul Complex; V. Ajit Kumar, Chief General Manager, Slurry Pipeline Project and senior officials of NMDC.

During his visit, Shri Kulaste had a keen look of the operations at one of the best iron ore mines in the world. The Union Minister visited various mines like: Dep-5, Dep-14 and Dep-11 Deposits and plants like : Crushing, Screening and Loading Plants.

Mr Kulaste also visited the NMDC Slurry Pipeline project site at Bacheli and inspected the ongoing works there. Kanker MP Shri Mohan Mandavi and former Minister of Chhattisgarh Government Shri Kedar Kashyap were also present on this occasion.

Shri Ajit Kumar explained to the Union Minister about the various aspects of the project and said that the first phase of the project from Bacheli to Nagarnar will be completed in the year 2023. With the completion of the first phase of the project, the transportation of iron ore from Bacheli to Nagarnar will be through slurry pipeline which will not only be environment-friendly transportation but will also reduce the expenses on transportation of iron ore.

Kulaste had a series of meetings with Management representatives, Unions’ and Officers’ Associations. He appreciated the sustainable mining operations carried out by NMDC and praised the efforts of NMDC taken towards environment conservation and creating value for the locals through NMDC’s unique CSR initiatives.

He also reviewed the ongoing Environment & CSR works undertaken by NMDC in this tribal belt. Hon’ble Minister was accompanied by Shri Aman Sharma, Director, Ministry of Steel;Shri Anil Kumar, PS to Minister. Union Minister also planted saplings in the garden of Vishram Bhawan at Bacheli.

Related

comments