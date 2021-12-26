Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushree Pratima Bhoumik will Inaugurate a New Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Imphal in Manipur Tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushree Pratima Bhoumik will inaugurate a new Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at 12 noon on 27th December, 2021 in Imphal, Manipur. On this occasion, she will also inaugurate a camp for distribution of aids & assistive devices to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

For the new Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment (CRCSRE), the Social Welfare Department, Government of Manipur has extended a rent free temporary infrastructure of around 3115 Sqft. (211 Sqft ground floor + 10000 Sqft 1st Floor) within the campus of Juvenile Justice Board at Takyel-pat in Imphal, West Manipur.

The State Government of Manipur has also allocated 3 acre of cost free land for the construction of a permanent building for CRCSRE.

Various machineries and equipment for department of PT, OT, P&O, Hearing, Clinical Psychology and Special education has been procured and commissioned at CRCSRE for operation.

Assistive devices like Tricycle, Wheelchair, Axilary Cruches, Elbow Crutch, Walking stick, Smart cane, Daizy player, MSIED kit, Smart phone, Hearing Aid for different categories of disabilities will be distributed to Divyangjan.

Smt. Anjali Bhawra, Secretary and Dr. Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities will also be present during the function.