Union Minister of State for SJ&E Km. Pratima Bhoumik, visited ALIMCO to review the progress of the work that comes under the modernization project of the corporation

New Delhi : Today, Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Km. Pratima Bhoumik, visited ALIMCO to review the performance and progress of the work that is being carried out under the modernization project of the corporation.

During her maiden visit to ALIMCO Head office in Kanpur ,Union Minister took the cognizance of various Departments of the corporation wherein Shri Praveen Kumar, General Manager (Projects & Commercials), ALIMCO briefed the Union Minister about the working of various departments and detailed information about the Civil and Machinery work in progress under Modernization project of ALIMCO. A presentation showcasing the entire functioning and progress of the corporation was made to the Minister by senior officials of ALIMCO. A special session was also organized where Ms. Bhoumik interacted with the students of IIT Kanpur who shared their innovative ideas for the development of technologically advanced futuristic assistive devices for Divyangjans.

Addressing on the occasion Union Minister said Central government is sensitive towards the welfare of Divyangjan and senior citizens particularly those belonging to marginalized section of society. Reiterating the commitment of Prime Minister, she guided the way forward to the officers and also give necessary instruction to render best services to the Divyangjan and senior citizens.She emphasized the need for manufacturing Aids and Assistive appliances to match international quality and standards for holistic empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of the country. Ms. Bhoumik visited various sections during her factory visit including the Hearing Aids assembly facility, High End Prosthesis Shop, newly constructed Work Stations under the modernization scheme of the corporation and also planted sapling in the factory premises.

On her visit, Union minister also distributed Aids and Assistive Devices at ALIMCO’s Orthotics and Prosthetic Center situated within the factory premises and interacted with the Divyangjan and Senior Citizens beneficiaries being served by ALIMCO under the ADIP and ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ schemes of government of India. Ku. Pratima Bhoumik appreciated ALIMCO for their efforts towards the service rendered by the corporation for Divyangjan and senior citizens.

The process of Modernisation of ALIMCO by way of up-gradation and replacement of old plant & machineries, processes, technologies and civil infrastructure was initiated in 2015 and is nearingcompletion. The estimated project cost as approved Rs.338.40 crore, out of which Rs. 200 crorehas been funded by CentralGovernment as Grant in Aid and remaining amount of Rs.138.04 crore is being borne by ALIMCO through its internal accruals.

Shri Atul Rustagi, General Manager (Finance and Admin.), Shri Ajay Chaudhary, General Manager (Incharge), Marketing along with other senior officials were present on the occasion.