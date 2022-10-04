Union Minister of State for MSME, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma visits SFURTI Mela at Dilli Haat

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Ministry of MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, visited the SFURTI Mela at INA Dilli Haat in New Delhi today along with the Secretary, MSME Shri B. B. Swain and interacted with the artisans.

The SFURTI Mela, a National level exhibition of traditional products from SFURTI clusters is being organized for the first time, commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from 1st to 15th October.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Verma said that it is a matter of pride that we are citizens of a country with such rich and diverse traditional art and culture. Promoting such traditional products from across the country and providing the artisans exposure to new avenues for marketing and sales is the prime objective of the SFURTI Mela.

MSME Secretary, Shri B.B. Swain also expressed his confidence that the exposure of the artisans during this mela will go a long way in encouraging them to diversify their products and expand their business.

On the occasion, a cultural programme was also organized which exhibited the rich heritage of Indian Folk Dance from across the country.