Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar: 9.55 lakh out of the 9.69 lakh consented TB patients across the country adopted by Ni-kshay Mitra

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative) implemented by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 9.55 lakh out of the 9.69 lakh consented TB patients across the country have been adopted by Ni-kshay Mitra (as on 09.03.2023).

With the goal of achieving Sustainable Development Goals related to TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global targets, the National TB Elimination programme implements key activities as under:

State and District Specific Strategic plan for targeted interventions in high-burden areas.

Provision of free drugs and diagnostics to TB patients including for drug-resistant TB.

Active TB case-finding campaign in key vulnerable and co-morbid populations.

Integration with Ayushman Bharat – Health & Wellness Centres to decentralize screening and treatment services closer to the community.

Private sector engagement including incentives for notification and management of TB cases.

Scale-up of molecular diagnostic laboratories to sub-district levels.

Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana for nutritional support to TB patients.

Intensified IEC campaigns to reduce stigma, raise community awareness and improve health-seeking behaviour.

Multi-sectoral response with involvement of line ministries.

Scale up TB preventive therapy to contacts of pulmonary TB.

Tracking of notified TB cases through a case-based web-based portal namely Ni-kshay.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.