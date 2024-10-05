Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey Inaugurates HCL’s Surda Mine Operations

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey inaugurated the resumption of Surda Mine operations today. Minister of Water Resources Department, Higher Education and Technical Education, Government of Jharkhand, Shri Ramdas Soren, Member of Parliament from Jamshedpur, Shri Bidyut Varan Mahato, CMD, HCL Shri Ghanshyam Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri Vivek Kumar Bajpai and senior officials from Central and State Government were present on the occasion.

Shri Satish Chandra Dubey in his address said that resumption of Surda Mine operation is a significant step towards making the nation self reliant in copper. Surda Mine operation will generate employment, revive the local economy and generate about Rs 100 Cr revenue per annum. HCL has plans to enhance the mining capacity of Surda mine from the current level of 0.4 mtpa to 0.9 mtpa in the next seven years. Jharkhand Cabinet has approved lease extension for the Kendadih and Rakha mines recently. Reopening of Kendadih and Rakha mines is on the cards this year which will lead to 2000 direct employment and 10,000 indirect employment among the local populace and triple the production of Indian Copper Complex.

Shri Ghanshyam Sharma, CMD, Hindustan Copper Ltd, said that resumption of Surda mine operation will provide direct employment to around 1100 and indirect employment to about 5000 among the local populace. This will also increase CSR and welfare activities in and around the neighbouring villages. A Capital investment of Rs 50 Crore will be made by HCL for mining operation during the Fiscal Year 2024-25.