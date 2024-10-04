Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey Inaugurates 51 Solar Power Plants of BCCL

In a significant leap towards sustainable energy and reducing carbon emissions, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, remotely inaugurated 51 rooftop solar power plants of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) from Ranchi, under the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0. With a cumulative capacity of 2.428 Mega Watts (MW), these solar installations mark another milestone in BCCL’s commitment to fostering a greener and more self-reliant India.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shri Satish Chandra Dubey said that BCCL’s efforts in this direction are commendable. The installation of rooftop solar plants by BCCL is a good example of utilization of unused building spaces, minister added.

CMD, BCCL, Shri Samiran Dutta, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s advancements in renewable energy. He said that this landmark achievement signifies BCCL’s enduring commitment to not only securing the nation’s coking coal requirements but also ensuring that the journey forward is sustainable and eco-friendly. He added that BCCL is proud to contribute to India’s renewable energy mission, and these 51 solar plants are a reflection of its long-term vision for a greener future. Senior officers of BCCL also graced the occasion.

BCCL, a key subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL) and India’s largest producer of coking coal, has been pivotal in contributing to the “Mission Coking Coal” under the visionary Aatmnirbhar Bharat initiative. At present 1.66 MW Rooftop Solar Plants have been installed and commissioned at various locations in BCCL.

In addition to the 2.428 MW Rooftop Plant, a 3 MW Rooftop Solar Plant is planned for the financial year 2024-25. Furthermore, a 20 MW ground-mounted solar project is currently being installed at Dugdha Washery, with expected completion by 2024, and a 25 MW ground-mounted solar project at Bhojudih Coal Washery, scheduled for completion by March 2025.

With this, BCCL reinforces its commitment to reducing its environmental footprint while balancing its core mission of coal production with innovative green initiatives. The company’s consistent focus on adopting new technologies, along with its dedication to operational excellence, continues in both the energy and mining sectors.