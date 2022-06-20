Union Minister of State Ashwini Choubey to be the chief guest in the in Yoga Day programme at Gangtok

New Delhi :Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey will be the chief guest of the Yoga Day program organised in Gangtok, Sikkim on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Several Union Ministers will be present in different states on the occasion of Yoga Day. In this regard, Mos Shri Choubey will attend the program organised in Gangtok.

The Minister Shri Choubey said that the popularity of Yoga has increased not only in India but in the whole world under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. People have become aware of yoga. To stay healthy, it is necessary to keep practicing yoga regularly. Yoga is being organized in a grand manner at all places on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with a purpose that more number of people can join yoga. Everyone should participate in this event and make yoga a part of their regular life, urged Shri Choubey.