Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar inaugurated 2 days sensitization workshop at Kevadia, Gujarat

New Delhi: The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India and office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities jointly organized a two days’ sensitization workshop on 4th to 5th March, 2022 at Tent City, , Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar inaugurated the event.

The aim of the workshop was to create awareness about various initiatives and the Schemes and Programmes of Government of India for empowerment and inclusion of Persons with Disabilities and roles and responsibilities of the Statews in implementing RPwD Act, 2016. Exhibitions was also the part of the event in which products by self help groups of National Trust, NHFDC and aids & assistive devices being distributed by ALIMCO under ADIP to Divyangjans to Senior Citizen under RVY Scheme.. A film prepared by National Institute under the Department on accessibility and infrastructure was displayed during the event. The official website of CCPD, which is accessible and Divyang friendly Hob’ble Minister of SJ&E during the workshop.

While addressing at the event, Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar said that there is a need to develop a favourable attitude towards Divyangjan among government functionaries as well as the public to achieve the goals of effective integration and sustainable inclusive development. Our strategy should be to make the divyangs realize their full potential and help them live a life of dignity, freedom and satisfaction. He also added that a community based inclusive development programme has been developed by the Government of India in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, Australia to create a pool of frontline rehabilitation professionals at the grassroots level.

Representatives of around 25 States/UTs participated in the workshop. During the workshop various implementation issues related to empowerment of divyangjan were deliberated. The role and responsibilities of Chief Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities and State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities were the theme of the workshop and best practices of States were highlighted.

Smt Anjali Bhawra, Secretary was also present at the event and she emphasized that there is a need for awareness of the schemes and programme of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to bring them in to the mainstream and to make an inclusive society.