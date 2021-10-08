Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy takes review of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited

New Delhi : R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy reviewed the performance of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN Limited) today, in the presence of Secretary (Power) and Senior Officers of Ministry of Power, with CMDand Senior Officers of SJVN Limited.

SJVN Limited made an extensive presentation on its Project Portfolio, Statusof Ongoing Projects, CAPEX Targets, MoU Targets, Financial Achievements, HR Issues & Business Expansion Plans.

The Minister directed SJVN Limited to prioritize leveraging domestically manufactured products in all its Generation and Transmission projects & expedite their business diversification. Special stress was laid on the development of Hydro Electric Projects in Nepal and Bhutan.

TheMinister highlighted the need of Hydro Power for Energy Transition in the Country. He also advised that generating CPSUs need to start looking beyond the DISCOMs by exploringmarket avenues through Open Access.

Shri Singh appreciated the swift progress made by SJVN Limited in execution of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal.