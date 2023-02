The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will organise a function of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan to dedicate the Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) to the nation on 09.02.2023 at 11:00 AM at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Bhim Auditorium, 15 Janpath, New Delhi.

Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah will confer total 25 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) to the nation in the function.