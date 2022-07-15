Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah to be Chief Guest at the National Conference of ARDBs – 2022 in New Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi : The National Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Banks’ Federation Ltd. (NAFCARD) is organizing the National Conference of ARDBs – 2022 at the NCUI Auditorium, New Delhi tomorrow. The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, will be the Chief Guest. This Conference culminates the sectoral programmes of ARDBs including public contact programme at ground level as part of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In order to give proper impetus to the cooperative sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Government had created the Ministry of Cooperation in July 2021. Shri Amit Shah was given the charge of the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation.

There is immense potential for development and empowerment of farmers, agriculture and rural areas of the country in the cooperative sector. That is why under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Union government is empowering the cooperative sector with the mantra of ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’.

The Federation is also holding an Award Function on the occasion to felicitate SCARDBs in Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and West Bengal for outstanding performance in lending, recovery and improvement in other parameters of performance during 2020-21. Awards will also be presented to the four oldest ARDBs in the country for ceaseless service to the rural sector for more than 90 years.

The Technical Session of the Conference will deliberate on the Roadmap for Revival of Agricultural Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) and finalize recommendations for submitting them to the Government.

The Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North-East Region Shri B.L. Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, President, NCUI and Chairman, IFFCO Shri Dileep Sanghani, President, International Cooperative Alliance- Asia-Pacific Region and Chairman, KRIBHCO Dr. Chandra Pal Singh Yadav will also be attending the Conference. The Conference will also be attended by representatives of Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Banks at State and Primary levels across the country and representatives from the Government, NABARD and other National Federations.

National Cooperative Agriculture and Banks Federation based in Mumbai is an apex body of State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks in the country.