Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah holds review meeting on security situation in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi :Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi today on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, the National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, the Chief of Army Staff, senior officials of the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Shri Amit Shah directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively. He said to fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu & Kashmir, security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the Union Territory.