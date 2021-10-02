New Delhi : Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah flagged-off an All India Car Rally of National Security Guard (NSG) ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama’, from the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organized as part of celebrations of 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence. Shri Amit Shah also flagged-in the All India Cycle Rallies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). On this occasion, the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation felicitated Tokyo Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia. Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, Ajay Kumar Mishra and Shri Nishith Pramanik, Union Home Secretary and senior officers of the Government of India and Armed Police Forces were also present at the function.

In his address, the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation said that today is a very important and auspicious day for the whole country. Today is the birth anniversary of two great men of India, Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri. Shri Amit Shah said if we look carefully at the history of India after the year 1900, we find that both these great men have left their indelible impression on the country’s history. Mahatma Gandhi started a movement against injustice and tyranny from South Africa and gave a mantra called Satyagraha to the world. After returning to India, seeing the extreme poverty, unimaginable exploitation and partiality of the colonial rulers, Gandhi ji devoted his life in the service of Mother India and did everything possible to get freedom for the country. A unique kind of freedom struggle took place in India under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, where no one took up arms, there was no violence and no bloodshed and 30 crore Indians followed Bapu and in the end India got independence on 15th August 1947. Shri Shah said that the country still remembers the contribution of Bapu in the Freedom Movement and the path shown by him.

Amit Shah said that Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri not only changed all the dimensions of the country’s security, but in the 1965 War, our forces gave a befitting reply to the enemy under his leadership. He said that Lal Bahadur Shastri set an excellent example of how selfless service can be provided in a democracy in a very short span of time. The slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ given by Shastri ji is relevant even today. Shastri ji has left an indelible impression on the history of Independent India and presented a fine example to the generations to come. Today, we all pay tribute to him and rededicate ourselves to follow the path shown by him.

The Union Minister of Home Affairs said that today, around 1,000 personnel of CAPFs have reached Rajghat, paying homage to thousands of martyrs during their journey across the country. Shri Shah said that 45 cycle rallies of CAPF from various places across the country have covered a distance of 41,000 kilometres in a month to reach the Red Fort in Delhi. Congratulating the personnel and officers of the Central Armed Police Forces, who participated in the cycle and are participating in the car rally, the Union Home Minister said that the cycle rallies that covered a distance of 41,000 kms and the Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Car Rally of the NSG starting today are a part of a consciousness awakening in the country. It is a sincere effort and it will lead us towards the fulfillment of the goals of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had started the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the date when the Dandi March took placr and now this Amrit Mahotsav is awakening a new consciousness in the minds of the people.

Amit Shah said that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has two main objectives. Efforts to revive the immortal saga of unsung martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in different incidents in every state, district, town and village of the country from the period of foreign invasions to the revolt of 1857 and from 1857 to 1947 for Independence and to connect with the development of the country with this awakening of the spirit of patriotism in the new generation. He said that many people gave their whole life to the freedom of the country and many people made sacrifices for generations due to which we got freedom.

Calling upon the youth of the country, Shri Shah said that we may not get the privilege of sacricing our life for the country, but it is in our hands to live for the country. He said that freedom fighters laid down their lives and brought us to this place by achieving the country’s freedom, but can we live our whole life for the country. No sacrifice is required for this, but, we have to only ensure our participation in the development of the country. Shri Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the path of development of the country has been set, and, we should start walking on that path. He said that if the youth, scientists and technocrats of the country join hands, then everything is possible and India can become self-reliant in the world and we can hold our head high with pride. Along with a self-reliant India, Shri Narendra Modi has also given the slogan of Make in India. Shri Shah said that the youth of the country should associate themselves with this goal so that India becomes the global manufacturing hub and Indian products with label of Made in India can go all over the world. All these goals inspire us to do something for the country. The Prime Minister has set many such resolutions and goals for us, which give an opportunity to serve the country by building a Self-Reliant India.

Amit Shah said that this year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the year for 130 crore Indians to take resolutions and fulfill them and only all these 130 crore resolutions can make India Self-Reliant. He said that it is our collective responsibility to make the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a source of inspiration, a medium of awakening consciousness and a path for the development of India. Shri Shah said that we all should work in this direction as it is time to make a resolution and convert it into an accomplishment. He exuded confidence that if we make this resolution and dedicate ourselves once again to Mother India with our actions, then in the Centenary year of independence, India will definitely emerge as a big power in the world, that is why the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Shri Amit Shah said that the basic concept of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is to transform it into actions by awakening consciousness through thousands of events across the country and to create a tremendous power.

The Union Minister of Home Affairs said that all our Central Armed Police Forces personnel are guarding the borders of the country in difficult conditions from minus 43 to 43 degree celsius temperature. It is because of their sacrifice that today we are safe and the country is walking on the path of development. He said that more than 35,000 police and central forces personnel have sacrificed their lives in protecting the sovereignty of the country and keeping it intact. Shri Shah said that today is the day to remember their sacrifices and take a pledge that we will not let their supreme sacrifice go in vain. He said that we will take the country on the path of development and by building a Self-Reliant and proud India, and we will definitely achieve Prime Minister Modi’s goal of a 5 trillion Dollar economy.

During its 7,500 kms long journey, the NSG’s car rally, that was flagged-off today, will pass through important and historical places associated with the Freedom Movement and Freedom Fighters of the country and end on 30th October, 2021 at the Police Memorial in New Delhi. NSG’s car rally will pass through 18 cities in 12 states of the nation and will visit historic places like Kakori Memorial (Lucknow), Bharat Mata Mandir (Varanasi), Netaji Bhawan Barrackpore (Kolkata), Swaraj Ashram (Bhubaneswar), Tilak Ghat (Chennai), Freedom Park (Bengaluru), Mani Bhawan / August Kranti Maidan (Mumbai) and Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad).