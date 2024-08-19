Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri JP Nadda inaugurates ‘First Policy Makers’ Forum’ in New Delhi

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri J.P. Nadda inaugurated the ‘First Policy Makers’ Forum’, here today, which will run until 22nd August 2024. To elevate India’s position in the global pharmaceutical sector, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of External Affairs, hosted an international delegation of policymakers and drug regulators from 15 countries. The forum featured the launch of innovative digital platforms for pharmacopoeia and drug safety monitoring.

Underscoring India’s commitment to expanding the global recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP), the forum witnessed participation from various countries including Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guyana, Jamaica, Lao PDR, Lebanon, Malawi, Mozambique, Nauru, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, Syria, Uganda and Zambia. The forum aims to foster meaningful discussions on the recognition of the IP and the implementation of India’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), popularly known as the Janaushadhi Scheme.

Welcoming the delegates from drug regulatory authorities and the health ministries from Latin American, African, Southeast Asian, and Pacific regions participating in the program, Shri J P Nadda stated that “this forum will provide an excellent opportunity to exchange views on the safety, efficacy, and the quality of medical pharmaceutical products amongst the participating countries that will ensure that we uphold the highest standards for the benefit of the patients”. He added that “India has long been identified as the ‘pharmacy of the world’. We are proud that our generic drugs help to treat diseases like malaria, HIV-AIDS, and tuberculosis which are usually considered as the health problems of developing countries.”

Emphasizing India’s commitment towards eradication of these diseases, Shri Nadda stated that “this contribution underscores India’s commitment to global health and its responsibility in bridging the healthcare gap in developing nations”. He also highlighted that “since administering drugs for HIV-AIDS is very costly and it became a burden for developing nations, the Indian manufacturers came forward and took the lead in providing effective and affordable drugs”.

Shri Nadda further added that “India has always been the world leader in the production and supply of vaccines contributing to approximately 60 percent of the global supply of vaccines.” He stated that the World Health Organization procures 70 percent of its vaccine demand from India. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to several countries across the world under the Vaccine Maitri Programme. This highlights India’s commitment to serving humanity without any discrimination”, he added.

Shri Nadda remarked, “India has made remarkable progress in global health diplomacy and pharmaceutical leadership through various initiatives and international collaborations, embodying the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.” Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has launched several key initiatives, including the Jan Aushadhi Scheme. This program aims to provide high-quality medicines to all segments of society, especially the underprivileged, by establishing Jan Aushadhi centers nationwide. These centers offer generic medicines of equal quality to branded ones at more affordable prices, without compromising on quality. All medicines supplied through this scheme meet the standards set by the Indian Pharmacopoeia. The success of this initiative in India stands as a model that could be adapted by other countries to improve global access to affordable healthcare.

Additionally, the Government of India has launched several initiatives to enhance access to medicines and healthcare services. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, for instance, is the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme, providing assurance and insurance coverage for more than 500 million people at a cost of 6,000 US Dollars. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, this scheme is a “testament to our commitment to ensure healthcare to the most vulnerable section of society”.

Shri Nadda added that “as India’s pharmaceuticals and the healthcare sector continue to grow, our focus remains on improving global health. India’s collaboration with various countries is a testament to its dedication to this goal.” He further added that “the discussions under the Policymakers’ Forum will pave the way for patient safety worldwide, successful implementation of shared goals and will strengthen our healthcare systems while building lasting relationships among our countries”.

Dr. Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals stated that, “a global trend is emerging as patients increasingly opt for generic medicines. Generic medicines adhere to regulatory standardization equivalent to WHO standards and practices and are at least 50 to 90% cheaper than branded medicines. There is a rising feeling in the world to move towards generic medicines”. Highlighting the success of the Janaushadhi Programme, he stated that, “in just a short span of 10 years, the out-of-pocket expenditure has fallen over 40% due to generic medicines which is evidence of the success of the Jan Arogya Programme and more than 10,000 Janaushadhi Kendras are running in every nook and corner of the country. Jan Arogya is a social service that we want to offer to help other countries in other parts of the world where Healthcare expenditure is a major concern.”

A key highlight of the event was the launch of two significant digital platforms by the Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers —the IP Online Portal and the Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring System (ADRMS) software. The IP Online Portal represents a major step towards digitalizing the Indian Pharmacopoeia, making drug standards more accessible to stakeholders worldwide. This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s commitment to promoting environmentally friendly solutions under the ‘Digital India’ campaign.

The ADRMS software, developed as part of the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India, is India’s first indigenous medical product safety database tailored to the needs of the Indian population. It facilitates the collection and analysis of adverse events related to medicines and medical devices, thereby significantly strengthening the country’s pharmacovigilance infrastructure. This software not only streamlines the reporting process but also empowers consumers and healthcare professionals to directly report adverse events, ensuring a more comprehensive capture of safety information.