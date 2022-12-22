Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurates new building of CDSCO Bhawan, South Zone in Chennai

“Clubbing the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav along with expertise from the land of Saint Ramanuja, India is working towards a Swasthya and Samrudh Bharat. Government of India is on a mission to safeguard and enhance public health by ensuring top notch quality of drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices along with maintaining their safety and efficacy in the country. The new building of CDSCO, South Zone will further facilitate Government’s vision of providing safety and regulatory best practices, especially for the southern States/UTs including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep”. This was stated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya as he virtually inaugurated the new building of CDSCO Bhawan, South Zone at Chennai today.

Highlighting CDSCO’s significance, Dr. Mandaviya said that “CDSCO is playing a crucial role in manufacturing, importing and distribution of health products along with ensuring their safety efficacy and quality. They have facilitated right medicine at the right time for our citizens, especially during the COVID pandemic.” He further added that “owing to the significance of CDSCO, Government of India has expanded its capacities. As part of strengthening the drug regulatory system in the country, Government of India has approved various projects, construction of new CDSCO offices, new drug testing labs and upgrading of existing labs, mini labs at ports etc., under the 12th Five Year Plan.”

Given the rapid progress in the field of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical devices sector, Dr. Mandaviya reiterated the clarion call made by Hon’ble Prime Minister for “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” which has provided impetus for manufacturing medical products indigenously and foster public health goals. He said that “Government of India is focusing on the key areas like quality, accessibility, affordability of medicines as well as encouraging the industry players and other stakeholders.” He also highlighted Government’s willingness towards adapting new technologies and innovations like drug trials through humanoid chips. He said that “Government is also bringing new Drugs, cosmetics and medical device bill which will replace the existing act and rules. These steps will further help us in creating ease of doing business, preventing harassment of innovators and in turn, create a vibrant drug and cosmetics Industry along with a robust regulatory system.”

With 578 Blood centres,700 Drug Manufacturing units, 251 Cosmetics manufacturing units, 9 Vaccine manufacturing units, 85 Medical Devices Manufacturing units, 40 Analytical Labs and 12 BA/BE centres, CDSCO Bhawan South Zone will help in monitoring the quality of drugs through joint inspections and other licenses like Blood Bank license, Vaccines and Sera, Large Volume Parenterals, r-DNA products, Medical Devices etc. They will also assist in inspection of clinical trial facilities, and Public Drug Testing Laboratory along with drawing of regular drugs samples and carrying out surprise checks/Raid jointly/independently. CDSCO plays a crucial role in collaborating with international regulatory agencies too.

Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Joint Secretary MoHFW, Dr. V.G. Somani, Drugs Controller General of India, Dr. B. Kumar Deputy Drugs Controller, and senior officials of the Health Ministry were present at the event.

The event can be witnessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hu-B3KRqHOc