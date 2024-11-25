Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils ‘TheTeacherApp’ 

TheTeacherApp offers free, high-quality, interactive digital resources to support diverse teacher learning styles.

Empowers educators with innovative and field-tested practices, preparing them for dynamic classrooms of future aligned with the National Education policy.

Showcasing Bharti Airtel Foundation’s commitment, the app combines tech innovation with partnerships across 12 states to transform education.

Delhi : Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, today launched TheTeacherApp, an innovative digital platform designed to revolutionize education in India by equipping educators with future-ready skills to meet the demands of 21st-century classrooms. Union Minister of Education, Govt. of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the platform at a launch event held at the India Habitat Centre, Delhi. Also, present was Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Ms. Mamta Saikia, CEO of Bharti Airtel Foundation, along with dignitaries from the education sector, school principals, teachers and B.Ed. students.

Based on the on-ground experience and deep understanding of the challenges educators face, Bharti Airtel Foundation conceptualized TheTeacherApp, a platform designed to equip them with both time-tested and future-ready skills through innovative digital resources. This user centric, free app developed with direct inputs from teachers is accessible across Web, iOS, and Android, ensuring seamless access for educators nationwide. The platform offers 260+ hrs of high quality resources, both created and curated including courses, learning bytes, short videos, podcasts, and interactive webinars formats such as thematic fests, webinars, competitions, and quizzes, all designed to foster future readiness, elevate pedagogical practices, and enhance student engagement in classrooms. Additionally, the app also features live expert sessions that provide practical classroom strategies and aims to build a community of teachers by highlighting their exceptional impact stories. This platform has a unique section called Teaching Kits comprising content of 900+ hrs. This feature is designed to support teachers with tools including teaching videos, project-based learning activities, worksheets, lesson plans, and question bank, among others for classroom delivery. With a mission to transform schools into safe and happy learning spaces, TheTeachersApp not only supports teachers’ growth but also empowers schools’ leaders and administrators. Aligned with the National Education Policy, the app aims to build future-ready educators equipped to meet the evolving needs of education.

Teachers are the real Karmayogis building the future generation, said Minister of Education of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, at the launch of an app for capacity building of teachers. We are leveraging innovation and technology for continuous capacity building of teachers in spirit of NEP 2020, said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today launched TheTeacherApp and Addressed the gathering on the theme of “Elevating Teachers, Elevating India”. The app is developed by Bharti Airtel Foundation and is dedicated to the capacity building of teachers. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that this app will go a long way in empowering our teachers through continuous capacity building using innovative course content, technology and community building features. He said that the teachers are the real Karmayogis building the future generation, and the government is giving unprecedented emphasis on continuous capacity building of teachers in the spirit of #NEP2020. We are leveraging innovation and technology to empower our teachers, he added. He further said that enlightened teachers make enlightened students. As India

marches ahead in the knowledge-driven 21st century, teachers will play a pivotal role in mapping the future opportunities and ensuring our youth lead the growth story, he added.

Reflecting on the unique advantages of TheTeacherApp, Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said, “For India to thrive as a global economic leader, it is imperative that our education

system equips the educators to foster creativity, critical thinking, and innovation. TheTeacherApp is a decisive step in this direction, offering teachers access to world-class resources and best practices that empower them to deliver exceptional learning experiences. We dedicate this platform to the untiring teachers of India who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation. Over the past 25 years, Bharti Airtel Foundation has impacted over 6 million lives through educational initiatives. With this initiative, Bharti Airtel Foundation reaffirms its commitment to equip educators to excel in their mission of educational empowerment.”

With this pioneering initiative, Bharti Airtel Foundation reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation in education, empowering teachers to shape the future of India.