Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan to pay a visit the Central University of Odisha

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India will pay a visit to the Central University of Odisha on 01 April 2023 and address the University community. In his visit, he will lay the Foundation Stone of the Sports Complex, and inaugurate the WorkStation and Language Lab of the University.

During his visit, he will review the developmental issues of the University. Eminent personalities of the region will be felicitated by the Hon’ble Minister.