Union Minister of Ayush visits All India Institute of Ayurveda

Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, visited the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) on Friday. Shri Prataprao Jadhav inspected the entire campus and reviewed the facilities and the treatments being provided to the patients. In a program held there, he emphasised that his government is committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s ambitious effort to bring Ayurveda to every household. The Minister also mentioned that Ayurveda and our traditional medical system suffered significant damage during the colonial period and foreign invasions but today, there has been a global shift in perception towards Yoga and Ayurveda, and their acceptance is rapidly increasing. He also announced that 10 new AYUSH institutes will be opened in the next five years to expand the traditional medical system, allowing every citizen of India to benefit from it.

In a conversation with the media persons, the Minister announced that the President of India had expressed a desire to visit the institute, and as a minister, he came to review the preparations.

On this occasion, the Director of the Institute, Prof. Tanuja Nesari, expressed her gratitude to the Minister and said, “The Minister has played a significant role in promoting Ayurveda, and his guidance and support will continue to help in taking Ayurveda to the masses and establishing it on the global stage.”

During his visit, Shri Prataprao Jadhav took a detailed look at the hospital campus and participated in several important activities. The Minister also inaugurated an auditorium built in memory of the late Prof. Sanjay Gupta, the then Medical Superintendent who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he unveiled the brochure for the upcoming international conference, “AAROHA-2024,” which will be held from October 17 to 19.

The event was attended by several dignitaries from the Ayush Ministry, including the Deputy Director General of the Ayush IC department, Shri Satyajit Paul, along with many officials. Among the other attendees of AIIA were Dean Ph.D Prof. Mahesh Vyas, Medical Superintendent Prof. Anand Raman Sharma, Additional MS Yogesh Badwe, along with various officials, scholars, and staff.