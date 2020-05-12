Union Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomes PM’s economic package for MSME, village and cottage industry sector; says, it will take this sector to new heights

New Delhi: Union Minister for MSMEs and Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has welcomed the Prime Minister’s relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore announced this evening. He said, through this historical package, the Prime Minister has fulfilled the expectations and aspirations of the MSME, village and cottage industry sector..

Shri Gadkari said, with abundant resources, superior technology and raw materials, India can soon become self-reliant in all sectors. He said, the Prime Minister has also envisioned India as a super economic power in global economy. The Minister said, taking the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 pandemic as a blessing in disguise, we should strive to maintain positivity and self confidence to take the country ahead.

The Minister said, the nation will remember this gesture of the Prime Minister for a very long time. He said, PM’s support to this sector which gives employment to over 11 crore people and contributes by nearly 29 per cent of GDP, can never be forgotten by all the stake holders of this sector. He expressed confidence that the MSME, village and cottage industry sector will grow to new heights with the support of this package.

Related

comments