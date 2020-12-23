Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan tomorrow. Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, Rajasthan will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by Union Ministers Gen (Retd) V K Singh and several Ministers from the State.

These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of nearly 1127 kilometers, involving construction value of Rs. 8,341 crore. Paving the way for development of Rajasthan, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the State.

