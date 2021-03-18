Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says Vehicle Scrapping Policy is a win-win situation for all Stakeholders

New Delhi: Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari said that “the new vehicle scrapping policy will present a win-win situation for all stakeholders”. Addressing the press at the Transport Bhawan after announcing the Vehicle Scrapping Policy at the Parliament on Thursday, Shri Gadkari said that “the results of the policy will include aspects like safety, reduction in fuel consumption and pollution”.

The Minister said that “the policy doesn’t have any punishment provisions like penalty and is in the interest of the poor”. Listing out the benefits of the Vehicle Scrapping pOlicy, Shri Gadkari said that “due to using the raw material from the scrapped vehicles, not only the price of new vehicles will be reduced but their maintenance cost will also come down and it will also help in generating more employment opportunities in the sector”. He expressed hope that around 100 vehicle scrapping centres will become operational in the country in next one and a half to two years and the number will keep increasing.

The Minister also said that he has requested the Union Finance Minister and states to give concession in Goods & Services Tax on purchase of new vehicles. He stated that the vintage cars will be kept out of the scrapping policy. He also said that the Road Transport Ministry has made it mandatory for economic models of the cars to have airbags as an additional safety measure.

The Minister termed the policy as one to convert waste and knowledge into wealth.