Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Conference on Emerging Trends in Road and Bridge Construction

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, highlighted the pivotal role of infrastructure in national development, emphasizing that an improved transport system opens new doors for economic growth and creates employment opportunities. The Minister was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference on “Latest Emerging Trends and Technologies in Road and Bridge Construction,” organized by the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department and the Indian Road Congress, held in Bhopal.

Shri Gadkari reiterated that infrastructure development remains a top priority for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, as this sector not only drives progress but also lays the blueprint for India’s future. He emphasized key objectives such as ensuring uncompromising quality, reducing road accidents, protecting the environment, and resolving on-ground challenges, which he believes can only be achieved through collective efforts across all levels.

Addressing the importance of rural road development, Shri Gadkari advocated for the adoption of a “waste to wealth” policy, which promotes the use of waste materials in road construction, yielding both financial and environmental benefits.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, in his address, noted that the conference will bring new momentum to the state’s infrastructure development, significantly contributing to the success of various construction projects.

The two-day conference features multiple technical sessions where experts from across the country will deliberate on innovative technologies, construction materials, and the challenges in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) agreement process. An exhibition showcasing the latest machinery and technologies used in road and bridge construction has also been organized as part of the event.