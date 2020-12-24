Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan today. Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, Rajasthan presided over the virtual function, which was attended by Union Ministers Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shri Kailash Choudhry, former Union Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathor, former CM-Rajasthan Smt Vasundhara Raje and several Ministers from the State.

These projects carry a road length of nearly 1127 kilometers, involving construction value of Rs. 8,341 crore. These projects will ease the transportation of commercial goods within and across the State, will improve connectivity at the borders, enhance employment opportunities, save time and fuel, improve tourism and infra development, and will result in providing connectivity for agricultural produce up to larger markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gadkari assured the State government of his full support in developing NH network in Rajasthan. He called upon the Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot to forward two proposals from each MP and one proposal from each MLA from the State in this respect to him, and he will personally get them examined for quick approval of the same. Shri Ashok Gehlot, CM Rajasthan complimented Union Minister Shri Gadkari for unprecedented initiatives in road sector. This he said has changed the outlook about roads in Rajasthan.

The Minister informed that there has been 40 per cent growth in road construction in Rajasthan during the last 6 years, and the length of NH in the State stands at 10,661 kms now. He said, all districts of the State are connected with National Highways. He added that 186 road works of 7906 kms worth Rs 73,583 crore were approved for the State during last 6 years. Works on 5,154 kms worth Rs 30,000 crore were completed during this period. He informed that work is ongoing or is at DPR stage for projects worth Rs one lakh crore. The Ministry intends to complete 2,700 km length of NHs at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore by the year 2021-22, whereas another 2,500 kms costing Rs 30,000 crore will be completed by the year 2023-24, he said. DPR is being prepared for other projects of 2,811 kms worth Rs 50,000 crore.

Shri Gadkari announced that under Bharatmala Pariyojana, works on 1,976 kms worth Rs 32,302 crore will be done in Rajasthan. He said, DPR is already being prepared for 14 projects of 800 kms.

