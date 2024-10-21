Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Conducts High-Level Review of National Highways in North Eastern States

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari reviewed National Highways of North Eastern States namely Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland in Delhi today. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Sh. Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Sh. Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Manipur Sh. N Biren Singh and Chief Minister of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha were also present in the meeting. Union Ministers of State for Road Transport and Highways Sh. Ajay Tamta and Sh. Harsh Malhotra were also present along with senior officers of the ministry.

Sh. Nitin Gadkari informed about these through a series of posts on X which are reproduced below: –

1. Arunachal Pradesh

Shri Gadkari wrote, “Reviewed the progress of ongoing 15 National Highway projects spanning over 423 Km in Arunachal Pradesh along with Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji, Union MoS Shri Shri Ajay Tamta Ji, Shri H D Malhotra Ji, Arunachal Pradesh CM, Shri Pema Khandu Ji, and senior officials in Delhi today. The discussion centered on expediting development to ensure the timely completion of critical infrastructure, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing mobility and driving economic growth in the North-east region.

He wrote in another post on Arunachal Pradesh, “Revolutionizing Arunachal Pradesh’s highways with advanced infrastructure and sustainable mobility under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s visionary leadership, paving the way for a brighter future.”

2. Manipur

In another post on X , he wrote, “Reviewed the progress of 38 ongoing National Highway projects covering 808 kilometers in Manipur, alongside, Union MoS Shri Ajay Tamta Ji, Shri H D Malhotra Ji, Manipur CM Shri N Biren Singh Ji, and senior officials, in Delhi today. The focus of the meeting was on accelerating development in Manipur, ensuring timely completion of these vital infrastructure projects. This will not only improve connectivity but also drive economic growth, reaffirming our commitment to the advancement of the North-east region.”

He posted a video on Manipur and wrote, “Transforming Manipur’s highways with cutting-edge infrastructure under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership, unlocking growth and seamless connectivity for a prosperous future.”

3. Tripura

Sh. Gadkari wrote in another post on X, “Reviewed the progress of 16 ongoing National Highway projects spanning 324 km in Tripura with Union MoS Shri Ajay Tamta Ji, Shri H D Malhotra Ji, Tripura CM Shri Dr Manik Saha Ji, and senior officials in Delhi today. In the meeting, we emphasized fast-tracking the development of highway infrastructure in Tripura, ensuring it is more sustainable and cost-efficient. These efforts will significantly improve connectivity, boost local economies, and further integrate the North-east into the national growth framework.”