Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inspects and reviews cleanliness at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi

New Delhi : Under the Swachchta Abhiyan, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inspected Krishi Bhawan today. In a meeting with the officers of all the ministries located in Krishi Bhawan, the Minister reviewed cleanliness and disposal of pending cases of various offices. Tomar said, “cleanliness should be in our nature and in our culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has awakened the nationwide awareness for cleanliness, the results of which have also come to the fore and awareness can be seen spread widely.”

Along with Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, senior officers of Agriculture, Rural Development, Consumer Affairs and Food Distribution, Cooperation, Animal Husbandry and other Ministries/Departments were present in the review meeting. Tomar said, “what we expect from the public under the Swachchta Abhiyan should be followed in all buildings and office premises also. Everyone should pay serious attention to the importance of cleanliness.” Tomar directed the officers of all departments that public grievances, parliamentary issues and other pending matters related to offices should be resolved at the earliest.

The officials said that a special drive for cleanliness is being run in Krishi Bhawan, under which old unusable files have been disposed and this work will continue even further. To maintain cleanliness inside and outside the building, special attention is being paid to cleanliness drive. Under the special campaign started from October 2nd, so far 4 truck scrap and other materials have been sent out of Krishi Bhawan.