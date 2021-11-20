Union Minister Mrs Meenakshi Lekhi visits Khadi Pavilion in IITF

New Delhi : Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday visited the “Khadi India Pavilion” at the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2021, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Mrs Lekhi took to a traditional Charkha and spun Pashmina wool at the Trade Fair.

She also witnessed the live demonstration of clay pottery on an electric potter wheel, making of handmade paper, eco-friendly agarbatti, handmade paper slippers, oil extraction, etc. Mrs Lekhi lauded the initiatives of KVIC in creating self-employment and strengthening the rural economy.

She exhorted upon the people to contribute to nation building by promoting and patronizing Khadi. The Minister purchased Silk Sarees, honey vinegar and wooden toys from various Khadi stalls. She also placed a bulk order for wooden toys.