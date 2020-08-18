Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds meeting with State Agriculture Ministers on availability of fertilizers in the country; asserts no shortage

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviaya held a virtual meeting with State Agriculture Ministers and senior officers of Department of Fertilizers and Ministry of Agriculture today.

Speaking during the meeting, Shri Mandaviya said that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the country. He emphasised that it is available in adequate quantity for farmers community.

The Minister instructed ministry officials for real time coordination with all the officers of State administrations for smooth supply of fertilizers all over the country.

Agriculture Ministers of some of the states took part in the meeting via videoconferencing. Secretary, Department of Fertilizers Chhabilendra Roul joint secretary along with other seniors officers of the Department were also present on this occasion.

Related

comments