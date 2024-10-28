Union Minister Manohar Lal rolls out ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali’ Campaign from October 28th to November 3rd, 2024.

Diwali, the festival of lights, beautifully embodies the spirit of cleanliness and harmony. As families come together to celebrate joy, prosperity, and unity, a common thread in every household is the tradition of cleaning—safai. Diwali is the perfect time to extend the commitment to cleanliness beyond homes to neighbourhoods and communities. In alignment with this vision, the Swachh Bharat Mission, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), rolls out the ‘Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali’ campaign from October 28th to November 3rd, 2024.

Launching the Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali campaign, Union Minister, Shri M.L. Khattar highlighted how the festival of Diwali and Swachhata go hand in hand and how it has integrated the ethos of Swabhav Swachhata Sanskar Swachhata. “We should not limit this tradition of cleanliness only to our homes and courtyards, but should take it from the streets, neighbourhoods to the cities and thus keep our country Swachh during festivals”, he added. Emphasizing the collective effort of Swachhata Hi Seva, he said,” What began as a fortnightly initiative should not end there. We must sustain this momentum until all Cleanliness Target Units are thoroughly cleaned and we achieve our goal of Garbage Free Cities”. Reminding everyone of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas of swachhata of how cleanliness is the most important thing, he encouraged all to celebrate an ecofriendly, plastic-free Diwali, advocate vocal for local. He urged all to focus this Diwali around lighting lamps and spreading joy. “We must make a concerted effort to spread joy and foster a sense of togetherness. Let’s brighten the lives of those in urban slums, night shelters, orphanages, and other organizations by sharing the spirit of Diwali with them. This gesture will mean a great deal and help rekindle their festive joy,” he said. “Chalo jalayein deep wahan jahan ab bhi andhera hai”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State, MoHUA, Shri Tokhan Sahu said, “to promote cleanliness among the masses on this auspicious occasion of Lakshmi Puja, it’s important to remember that Goddess Lakshmi blesses only those homes that embrace swachhata. This tradition is deeply rooted in our culture, where we clean our streets, create beautiful rangoli designs, and light lamps as part of our rituals. Let us embrace these practices and share their significance with everyone.”

Commending the States, cities, and Ministries for their outstanding commitment, demonstrated through their participation in SHS 2024 Secretary, MoHUA, Shri Srinivas Katikithala said, “your continued efforts are ensuring that swachhata becomes not just an initiative but a way of life, a true sanskaar, for us all”. Speaking on Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali campaign, the Secretary said, “let us continue to work together for ‘Swabhaav Swachhata’ ensuring that this Diwali brings light, not only to our homes, but to every corner of our cities and towns – and continues to shine well beyond the festive season.”

The campaign includes a) Transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) b) General Cleanliness Drives: Conducted in neighbourhoods during the campaign and within 24 hours after Diwali to boost local cleanliness and safety. c) Public Engagement with RRR Centres: Encouraging the collection of old items to promote the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle and d) Swachhata Mein Bhaagidari: Focusing on ‘Vocal for Local,’ establishing Swachh Food Streets, creating Waste to Art projects, promoting ‘Light a Lamp’ initiatives, and advocating for a single-use plastic-free Diwali. For details on RRR Centres, visit www.swabhavswachhata.in.

At the launch of the campaign, the Hon’ble Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs engaged with representatives from various states and cities to discuss their outstanding efforts during the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 fortnight. The Minister praised their remarkable performance and significant contributions to the cleanliness initiative. The Union Minister also inaugurated the Diwali Exhibit and explored vibrant stalls showcasing eco-friendly products, decorative items, and a variety of food items created by women from various Self-Help Groups. The Minister also interacted with the SHG women at the event. At the launch event, the Hon’ble Union Minister, unveiled the Swabhav Swachhata Portal and Diwali campaign dashboard. The digital edition of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 newsletter, ‘Swachh Vaarta was also launched. Read here https://sbmurban.org/swachh-vaarta-english / https://sbmurban.org/swachh-vaarta-hindi

“This is the time of festivities. All of you should celebrate the festivals with full enthusiasm, remember the mantra of Vocal for Local, try to ensure that during the festivals, products reaching your homes are purchased from local shopkeepers.” PM, Shri Narendra Modi, Mann Ki Baat, 115th episode.