Union Minister Manohar Lal reviews urban schemes in Punjab today.

A review of Urban schemes in Punjab was taken by Sh Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Minister, Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India along with Sh Hardip Singh Mundian, Hon’ble Minister of Department of Housing and Urban development, Sh Ravjot Singh, Hon’ble Minister for Department of Local Government and Sh Harbhajan Singh ETO, Hon’ble Minister for Power and PWD, Government of Punjab on 7th November, 2024 at Punjab Bhavan.

At the onset, Sh Tejveer Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab welcomed Hon’ble Union Minister.

Later, Hon’ble Union Minister reviewed Urban Sector Projects being implemented by the State. Progress of the State in various flagship schemes like AMRUT, Smart City, PMAY(U), NULM, PM Svanidhi, SBM and PM-e Bus sewa was presented during the meeting by the senior State Officials. He emphasised on completion of pending projects under AMRUT, Smart Cities Mission and PMAY. He also encouraged State officials for speedy execution of remediation work on legacy dump sites in Punjab. He also encouraged State to implement e-Bus Sewa mission in all eligible cities. He shared that states and Centre should work hand in hand in true spirit of cooperative federalism so that benefits of all the schemes reach the beneficiaries.