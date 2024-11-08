Union Minister Manohar Lal reviews urban development schemes and the power sector scenario in Haryana

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Manohar Lal reviewed the urban development schemes and the power sector scenario for State of Haryana at Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh today.

Shri Anil Vij, Hon’ble Energy Minister, Government of Haryana was present in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the State Government and officials from Govt. of India (GoI) from Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Power along with officials from Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

During the meeting, matters related to overall Power Sector scenario and Urban Development programmes in the State of Haryana were discussed. Further, issues related to execution of works under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and possible action plans were discussed. It was deliberated that the State should strive to award the pending sanctioned works and hasten the execution of works for better power infrastructure and improved quality of supply.

The State highlighted concerns related to Power generation and the possible solutions so as to meet future demand.

Also, State requested for consideration of works related to upgradation of transmission infrastructure under Power Sector Development Fund (PSDF). The State highlighted the efforts made by the State so as to improve the operational parameters especially the AT&C losses and the book profits of the DISCOMs.

Hon’ble Minister Department of Energy, in his address, thanked Hon’ble Union Minister for his visit to Chandigarh for review of State of Haryana in respect of issues related to the Power sector and Urban development and also highlighted concerns of the State. Further, it was remarked that the State would make all out efforts for over all improvement in these sectors.

In his address, Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs welcomed all the dignitaries to the meeting. He mentioned that his visit to the State would help in resolution of issues and in identification of new initiatives that may be taken up to further improve services to the citizens of the State.

He highlighted the role of RDSS in bringing improvement in the electricity distribution sector and in strengthening electricity distribution infrastructure and advised the State to expeditiously award and implement the works sanctioned under RDSS. He remarked that the State has taken lot of initiatives which has helped the Distribution Companies in providing not just improved services to the consumers but also in bringing these companies into profits. He advised State to take up distribution infrastructure works, sanctioned for Gurgaon and Faridabad, on priority so that consumers could derive benefit from the works at the earliest.

He also emphasized that the State should strive to maintain the financial conditions of the DISCOM so that they continue to remain in profits so that consumer services do not get affected.

Union Minister of Power assured for continued support and cooperation of the Government of India in the overall development of the State and wished for the well being of the people of the State.