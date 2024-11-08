Union Minister Manohar Lal Reviews Urban Development and Power Sector in Chandigarh

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Manohar Lal reviewed the urban development schemes and the power sector scenario for Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh at UT Secretariat, Chandigarh, today.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to Administrator (UT of Chandigarh), senior officials from the UT Government and officials from Govt. of India (GoI) from Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Power along with officials from Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

Advisor to Administrator (UT), thanked Hon’ble Union Minister for his visit to Chandigarh for review of UT in respect of issues related to the Power sector and Urban development and also highlighted concerns of the UT. Thereafter, the Secretaries to the UT Power Department and Urban Development Department made their respective presentations.

During the meeting, matters related to overall Power Sector scenario and Urban Development programmes in the UT were discussed. Further, issues related to operational performance of the Electricity Department were discussed. During the meeting, the UT mentioned about the mandate of the Department, its structure, power purchase sources, electrical assets, the consumer profile, the AT&C and Renewable Purchase Obligation Compliance over the last 5 years. Also, effort taken by UT in ensuring ease of living for the electricity consumers was presented.

In his address, Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs welcomed all the dignitaries to the meeting. He mentioned that his visit to the UT would help in better understanding and resolution of the issues.

He mentioned that the UT being a City area should further strive to improve its AT&C losses as the city still has lot of scope to improve. This would require that all Government Buildings are brought on per-paid smart meters. Further, efforts may be made to operationalise a mechanism so that Government dues are paid in time as any deterioration in financial performance of the Power Utilities affects the delivery of service to citizens.

He also remarked that UT should install roof top solar on all Government Buildings on priority.

Union Minister of Power assured for continued support and cooperation of the Government of India in the overall development of the UT and wished for the well being of the people of the UT.