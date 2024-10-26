Union Minister Manohar Lal reviews the power sector scenario for Union Territory of Puducherry on      

Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, reviewed the power sector scenario for UT of Puducherry at Raj Niwas, Puducherry today. Hon’ble LG, Puducherry, Hon’ble Chief Minister, UT of Puducherry, and Hon’ble Minister for Electricity Department, UT of Puducherry were present in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the UT administration, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India (GoI).

The meeting started with a presentation on the brief overview of the Power Sector Scenario in the UT of Puducherry. Officials from UT Electricity Department gave a presentation on the status of works sanctioned by Government of India under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the UT which would help in improving the availability and quality of power supply across the UT. Also, major challenges and possible solutions in the Power Sector were discussed. The Electricity Department also made certain requests to the Ministry of Power.

In his address, Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs mentioned that his visit to the UT will be important in understanding and in resolution of the issues in the Power sector in the UT. He emphasized on the need for timely settlement of dues of the Government departments and asked the UT Government to strive to improve Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply-Average Revenue Realised) Gap. He also advised the UT Government to make all out efforts for expeditious implementation of the sanctioned works under RDSS as well as to implement reforms prescribed under the scheme. He also advised to roll out a consumer engagement plan so that more and more citizens get to understand the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana and subsequently install the roof-top solar system. He also advised the UT to work on establishing new solar and wind-based power generation plants and may also consider installing floating solar based generation plants. He mentioned that sincere efforts will go a long way in making the power department financially viable.

Union Minister assured for continued support and cooperation of the Government of India in the overall development of the UT.

Hon’ble LG, UT of Puducherry and Hon’ble Chief Minister, UT of Puducherry welcomed the Hon’ble Union Minister for his visit to Puducherry for review issues related to Urban development and the Power sector in the UT. He assured of taking necessary measures for expeditious award and implementation of the Distribution Infrastructure works.