Union Minister Manohar Lal along with CM,Himachal Pradesh reviews Power Sector of Himachal Pradesh in Shimla

The Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Manohar Lal reviewed the urban development schemes and the power sector scenario for Himachal Pradesh in Shimla today.

Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, and Shri Vikramaditya Singh, Hon’ble Minister for Public Works & Urban Development Department, Himachal Pradesh were present in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the State Government and officials from Govt. of India (GoI) from Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Power along with officials from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (SJVNL), Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL).

During the meeting, the matters related to overall Power Sector scenario and Urban Development matters were discussed. Further, issues related to execution of works under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and Hydroelectric Power Projects were also highlighted and possible solutions were also discussed.

Further, it was discussed that the State and BBMB may jointly take up two Pump Storage Projects (PSPs) namely 1,500 MW PSP at Raipur, District Una, and 2,800 MW PSP at Garia, District Kangra.

Hon’ble Chief Minister thanked Hon’ble Union Minister for his visit to Shimla for review of Himachal Pradesh in respect of issues related to the Power sector and Urban development and also highlighted concerns of the State in respect of Power Sector projects especially issues related to free power in hydro-electric projects.

In his address, Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs welcomed all the dignitaries to the meeting. He mentioned that his visit to the State would help in better understanding of the issues and their resolution.

He highlighted the role of RDSS in bringing improvement in the power distribution sector and in strengthening electricity distribution infrastructure for the remote areas of the State and advised the State to expeditiously award and implement the works sanctioned under RDSS including the works sanctioned for electrification of border areas.

He also emphasised that the State of Himachal Pradesh has a huge hydro-power potential which should be effectively utilised and emphasised that Centre and the State should jointly work in resolution of pending issues.

Union Minister of Power assured for continued support and cooperation of the Government of India in the overall development of the State.