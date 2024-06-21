Union Minister Kumaraswamy: Yoga Brings Cultures Together through Harmony

Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at BHEL Township, Noida Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy participated in the Yoga session along with Secretary MHI, Shri Kamran Rizvi, Directors of CPSE’s under administrative control of MHI, senior officers of MHI, staff, and others.

The Union Minister remarked, “Yoga is India’s precious gift to the world, bringing people and cultures together through its principles of harmony and balance. Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has worked tirelessly to promote yoga globally, proudly showcasing India’s culture and heritage. I extend my heartfelt congratulations for this great effort. Yoga benefits both individuals and society by boosting confidence, helping control the mind, and rejuvenating both mind and body. Practicing yoga daily keeps us energetic and promotes overall well-being.”

He also added that, “The history of yoga spans thousands of years and has been essential in maintaining mental and physical balance. References to yoga can be found in the Rigveda, showing its deep roots in Indian culture. Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is a true yogi, whose life embodies the essence of yoga. His dedication and passion inspire today’s youth and demonstrate yoga’s transformative power.”

International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on June 21st worldwide, since 2015. This day not only celebrates Yoga but also highlights India’s culture and heritage. The global embrace of Yoga underscores India’s role as a spiritual Guru to the world.