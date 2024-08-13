Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Opens Haj 2025 Applications for Pilgrims via Haj Committee of India

A quota of 1,75,025 has been allotted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to India for Haj-2025. The Haj applications for the aspiring pilgrims intending to proceed for Haj-2025 through the Haj Committee of India were opened by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs today. For the first time, the applications have been invited on the Haj Suvidha App in addition to the website of Haj Committee of India. A helpline of the Haj Committee of India along with dedicated channels on the social media are being operationalised to help the pilgrims applying for Haj-2025.

The Government of India has been continuously striving to make the Haj pilgrimage easier and convenient for Indian Haj pilgrims and a series of reforms are being progressively introduced in this context. One of the biggest reforms carried out in Haj administration has been to allow Muslim women of the age of 45 years or above to perform Haj without Mehram (male companion) under the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category. An all-time high number of 4558 ladies have performed Haj under the LWM category in 2024 and efforts will be made to Haj more accessible and easier for LWM during Haj-2025.

Continuing this trajectory of reforms, during Haj-2024, the ‘Haj Suvidha App’ was launched to leverage information technology for enhancing the pilgrimage experience. The App provides the pilgrims access to training content, accommodation and flight details, baggage information, an emergency helpline (SOS), grievance redressal, feedback, language translation, and miscellaneous information and services related to the pilgrimage and also facilitates better coordination and control of the pilgrims by the Indian administration in KSA.

The Government of India shall strive to ensure further qualitative improvements in Haj pilgrimage experience of Indian pilgrims. For Haj-2025, the process of Haj preparation has been initiated early, with the Haj Review Meeting being conducted on 19th July, 2024 under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Minority Affairs and the Haj Policy-2025 being announced on 05th August, 2024. The Government of India seeks to avail the early mover advantage and secure the best and possible arrangements in terms of accommodation, transport, logistics, etc. for our pilgrims in KSA.

For Haj-2025, it would be mandatory for pilgrims aged 65 or above to be accompanied by a companion with highest priority in allotment being given to the 65 or above age category. This age criteria was earlier 70 years and now it has been reduced due to arduous and strenuous nature of pilgrimage and harsh climatic conditions in KSA. This reflects the Government’s commitment towards ensuring well being of its citizens, even on foreign soil. This will also ensure that all pilgrims of 65 years of age or above, intending to proceed for Haj for the first time, would get assured allotment of seats for Haj-2025.

A significant administrative measure being taken for Haj-2025 to ensure greater ease of processing and documentation, is the doing away with the requirement of depositing of physical passports with the Haj Committee of India for a period of 4-5 months. Passport offices across the country have also been instructed to expedite the issue of passports applied for by citizens for Haj purposes.

The Government of India has been providing efficient healthcare services to the Haj pilgrims, both before their departure from India, as well as during their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The medical history and present physical condition of all intending Haj pilgrims would be evaluated. The physical copy of Health Card of the pilgrims would also be linked to the Haj Suvidha App in Haj-2025 so as to facilitate easy accessibility of data and an augmented response mechanism in dealing with instances of medical distress and emergencies.

State Haj Inspectors who are officials of the Central and State governments (known as Khadim-ul-hujjaj till Haj-2024) are being deputed at a higher ratio of 1:150 pilgrims, as against the earlier 1:300 pilgrims, in order to better aid, assist and guide the pilgrims during Haj-2025.

Capitalising on the preparations for Haj-2025 being done much in advance, rigorous training of the trainers, government officials to be temporarily deployed for Haj-2025, and the pilgrims would be conducted in order to ensure better sensitisation, coherence and discipline during the pilgrimage in KSA.

To provide more convenient banking facilities to the Haj Pilgrims, all D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Banks) will be allowed to provide customised banking services for Haj Pilgrims throughout the country through their branches and also at the Embarkation Points.