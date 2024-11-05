Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu interacts with 51 women achievers in Civil Aviation sector

Under the initiative of President Secretariat “The President with the People”, President Smt Droupadi Murmu interacted with 51 women achievers in Civil Aviation sector, including pilots, cabin crew, flight dispatchers, air traffic controllers, maintenance engineers, airport managers and regulators.

A luncheon was hosted by Ministry of Civil Aviation in the honour of these women achievers. Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu interacted with the women achievers. They shared their success stories with the Minister who appreciated their perseverance, dedication, hard work and resilience. He motivated the achievers to take their message to small and remote parts of the country to inspire and encourage the young women to join the Aviation Sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said, “Today’s edition, which brings together pioneering women in civil aviation, holds exceptional significance as we honour those who have dared to defy stereotypes, conquer challenges, and inspire a generation by rising to leadership in a field traditionally dominated by men.”

Civil Aviation Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.