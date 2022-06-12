Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia promised to start flight operations between Bhubaneswar & Nepal capital Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia urged Airlines to start flight operations between Bhubaneswar & Nepal capital Kathmandu.

It should be noted that few days BJD MP Dr. Amar Patnaik had written letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister and urged him to start flight operation between Bhubaneswar and Nepal Capital Kathmandu. Minister Scindia in his reply said that “As per the Air Service Agreements (ASA0 with Nepal , airlines designated by Nepal are allowed to mount unlimited operations to/form Bhubaneswar. However start of International flights from any point of India is purely a commercial decision of Airlines on the basis of economic viability of the route and other associate factors. Indian Airlines are however being requested to commence operations between Bhubaneswar and Kathmandu.”

“I had written a few days ago to Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia ji for operating a flight between Bhubaneswar and Nepal in view of large number of Nepali residents studying/staying in Odisha. Glad that he has promised to request Indian Airlines to consider this demand,” said MP Dr. Amar Patnaik.