Union Minister John Barla shares Prime Minister’s participation in various occasion of many festivals

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Shri John Barla has shared Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s participation in various occasion of many festivals. Union Minister shared glimpses of Prime Minister’s participation in various festivals like PM Modi’s participation in Tamil New Year programme at Union Minister of State, Dr. L. Murugan’s residence, Easter celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral Delhi, participation in Ganesh Utsav at residence of Union Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, participation in Bihu Celebration at Assam Chief Minister, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal’s residence and many more.



Responding to the tweet thread by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, the Prime Minister said;



“India’s cultural vibrancy and diversity makes us stronger. It is a matter of great joy to be among people and celebrate aspects of their unique heritage.”



