Union Minister Jitendra Singh Leads Karmayogi Saptah ‘Samuhik Charcha’, Fostering Collaborative Dialogue

Setting the context for Karmayogi Saptah, ‘Samuhik Charcha’ for officers of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (I/C) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, briefed about Mission Karmayogi, National Learning Week and Karmayogi Competency Model.

The Minister emphasised that Mission Karmayogi underlines a paradigm shift from “Rule” to “Role” and focuses that Civil Servants should not be bound by rules but by responsibilities.

The Union Minister outlined how the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has been the first among the ministries to start this cycle of regular learning. During the occasion, Minister also recounted the journey of setting up Mission Karmayogi, which was after taking inspiration from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also applauded the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) for taking up this task.

Union Minister stressed that Mission Karmayogi has led to the development of a new culture in governance which is responsive, dynamic and allied with contemporary India. He further outlined that Mission Karmayogi will help bureaucrats in performing the diverse range of works in government in different ministries.

Union Minister highlighted that how Mission Karmayogi creates a layer of sustainable ecosystem with the ‘One Government’ approach to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat. He also stated that given the needs of changing times, one should be continuously engaging in the learning processes. This will carry much significance for the bureaucrats who will be at the forefront of Vikasit Bharat 2047.

He remarked that this brainstorming cycle of Samuhik Charcha will aid in the creation of an allied, vast framework, a vast ecosystem, aligned across industries, across the department, and whole of the Government.

Furthermore, the aim of the ‘Samuhik Charcha’ for the officers of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions is to facilitate and entrench learning on a chosen theme by bringing officers across departments within the Ministry together. The ‘Samuhik Charcha’ is designed to enable officers to contemplate and exchange ideas on a chosen theme derived from a webinar that comprises part of the ‘National Learning Week’ programme.