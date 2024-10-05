Union Minister Jitendra Singh describes youth as architects of India at 2047

Describing the youth as architects of India at 2047, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh and senior BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh called on them to recognise their role in the making of “Viksit Bharat”.

Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing the Developed India Ambassador, Youth Connect program’s Jharkhand chapter at Aryabhatta Auditorium, Ranchi University.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said, “India to Become the World’s Largest Economy by 2047. Today’s Youth are the Architects of Developed India.” Due to the Strong Leadership of the Prime Minister, the Status of Indian Youth has Increased Globally, he added.

He emphasized the role of youth in the building of a developed India, for which the current central government is fully committed to providing necessary facilities.

Dr Jitendra Singh participated in the Developed India Ambassador Youth Connect program at Ranchi University’s Aryabhatta Auditorium today. He stated that since 2014, the situation of India on the global stage has changed dramatically due to the hard work and visionary programs of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He noted that before 2014, Indians were hesitant to identify themselves abroad, whereas now they feel proud. By citing several visionary plans and statistics, he highlighted the hard work put in by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi based on courage, dedication, and innovative strategies to bring about this positive change.

He urged the youth to take full advantage of this changed environment and prepare themselves for a developed India, so their roles can be more impactful.

Dr Jitendra Singh mentioned that the Prime Minister has abolished outdated 2,000 regulations, which has provided more convenience for youth in their future endeavors.

He also referred to the changes made in the space policy by the Central government over the past three years, stating that in just three years, the number of startups has increased from about nine to three hundred. He explained how the central government effectively utilized technology not only to assist people during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but also in improving their conditions thereafter.

He said that the situation today has vastly improved in comparison from 2014, when India was viewed as among the top five fragile economies of the world, whereas today it is viewed as the top five strong economies of the world.

