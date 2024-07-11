Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MOS Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma Visit Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, alongside Minister of State Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, visited the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited – RINL) today.

During the visit, the Hon’ble Minister conducted a tour of several key production units at the plant. He engaged in detailed discussions with RINL’s top management and reviewed the plant’s performance. After the inspection, the Minister also interacted with the workers of the plant.

Atul Bhat, Chairman and Managing Director of RINL, Joint Secretary Sanjay Roy and other senior officials were also present.