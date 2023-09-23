Union Minister Hardeep S Puri to flag off 1st Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus on 25th September 2023

In a significant step towards green mobility, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, will flag off 1st Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus at Kartavya Path in Delhi on September 25, 2023.

Green Hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, has the potential to play a key role in such low-carbon and self-reliant economic pathways. Green Hydrogen can enable utilization of domestically abundant renewable energy resources across regions, seasons, and sectors, feeding multiple usage streams, either as a fuel or as an industrial feedstock. It can directly replace fossil fuel derived feedstocks in petroleum refining, fertilizer production, steel manufacturing etc.

Innovating Mobility: The Power of Fuel Cells

Fuel cell technology is emerging as one of the important spokes in the e-mobility paradigm. Hydrogen can be used as a fuel for Fuel Cells. The electrochemical reaction converts fuel (hydrogen) at anode and oxygen from the air at cathode to water and liberate electrical energy in the form of electrons. Fuel cells are highly efficient as compared to other mobility options. Fuel cells vehicles have inherent advantages of long range and lower refuelling time as compared to battery vehicles. Hydrogen gas is compressed and stored onboard in cylinders, typically at a pressure of 350 bar.

Pioneering Change: India’s First Green Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Buses

IndianOil has initiated a scientifically designed program to undertake operational trials of 15 Fuel Cell buses powered by Green hydrogen on the identified routes in Delhi, Haryana and U.P. Under this program, first set of 2 fuel cell buses are being launched on 25.09.2023 (Monday) from India Gate. This project is the first ever initiative in India to dispense green hydrogen at 350 bar to operate fuel cell buses. IndianOil has also established a state-of-the-art dispensing facility at our R&D Faridabad campus that can refuel green hydrogen produced from electrolysis using solar PV panels.

The Road Ahead: Long-Term Impact and Future Prospects

Upon the launch of these 2 buses, a cumulative mileage of more than 3 lakh kilometres will be covered across all buses for long term assessment of performance and durability of this new technology. The data thus generated through these rigorous trials will act as a national repository that will shape the future of zero emission mobility in the country powered by green hydrogen.