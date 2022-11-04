Union Minister Giriraj Singh unveiled a booklet on “Agenda for Members of Panchayati Raj Institutions for Rural Development”

New Delhi : Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh unveiled the booklet “Agenda for Members of Panchayati Raj Institutions for Rural Development”. Through this booklet, information about all the schemes such as MGNREGA, Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM Awas Yojna- Grameen, PM Gram Sadak Yojna, etc. will be available to the representative and the general public. This Book will soon be brought in regional languages.

The Minister hoped that the booklet will be made available at each Gram Panchayat in the country and it can form the basis for an informed discussion on the different schemes of the Ministry of Rural Development among members of the Gram Panchayats. He said that this book will help everyone including the elected members of Gram Panchayats in understanding the schemes and their eligibility, which will further strengthen transparency and public participation.

Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Sh. N. N. Sinha said that the booklet will also be helpful to the officers of the Government of India who are working in the area of the rural development.

Link of Booklet