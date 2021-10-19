Union Minister Giriraj Singh inspects Physical & Digital Cleanliness in Rural Development Ministry at Krishi Bhawan Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi :Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, while the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate India’s 75 years of independence, strong emphasis is being laid on making India cleaner during the current month of October. Taking the mission of Swachhta & Seva to government offices, Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh today inspected various sections of the Rural Development Ministry and reviewed physical and digital cleanliness practices followed in the Ministry. The Minister directed officials to maximize the use of the E-filing system for better office management.

During the inspection drive, the Minister stressed upon the importance of physical & digital cleanliness in the system & premises to improve the work environment, efficiency & health of the employees. Union Minister also said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Government of India is giving the highest priority to cleanliness.

Union Minister suggested that the office should leverage use of the technology & the internet to a maximum extent and aim to achieve zero-paper functioning while expediting digitization of archives & records in a swift & secure manner. He also suggested that large obsolete machines like copiers, older furniture, ACs etc be scrapped and auctioned in the public domain in an official & transparent manner.

During his visit to the Parliament section of the Ministry, Singh stressed upon the importance of 3R i.e Record, Reply and Repository and instructed the officials to go digital and have a repository of previously asked questions.

Rural Development Secretary NN Sinha and other senior officials of the Ministry accompanied the Minister during the inspection.